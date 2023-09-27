admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/27/2023 – 6:00

The owner of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande was the target of a police operation, Bloomberg reported this Wednesday (27), at a time when the debt-laden company is facing serious financial difficulties.

Xu Jiayin, also known as Hui Ka Yan in Cantonese, was taken by authorities a few weeks ago and is currently being held, according to sources, who requested anonymity, cited by Bloomberg.

He is under “residential surveillance,” which does not mean he has been arrested or charged with a crime, according to the agency.

Evergrande’s gigantic debt contributed to the worsening of the real estate crisis in China, which raised fears of global contagion.

The company’s real estate arm failed to pay an important debt this week. Chinese financial website Caixin reported that former company executives were detained.