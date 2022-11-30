Founder and leader Stewart Rhodes of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers has been tried by a jury in Washington found guilty to “incendiary conspiracy” for the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 last year, Reuters news agency reports. He could receive a prison sentence of up to 20 years. The sentence will be determined later by a judge.

The militia group Oath Keepers and other fanatical supporters of Donald Trump hoped to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being formally ratified by Congress. Rhodes is one of the most prominent individuals implicated in the attack on the Capitol to date.

Rhodes and four co-defendants were charged, among other things, with setting up a “rapid response force” that was equipped with firearms and could move quickly to Washington from a hotel in Virginia when called upon. Besides Rhodes, only Kelly Meggs was found guilty of sedition in this case. However, all five suspects were found guilty of obstructing the determination of the election results.

Members Oath Keepers among the attackers

Rhodes did not storm the Capitol himself, but did pose for photos before and after the attack with members of Oath Keepers who had been inside. He told the jury that he had no plans to storm the Capitol and only noticed after the attack that members of Oath Keepers were among the attackers. But according to the jury, there was indeed a preconceived plan to use violence. The jury deliberated for three days before reaching a verdict.

Stewart Rhodes founded the militia group Oath Keepers, made up of former and current U.S. military, law enforcement and first responders, in 2009. Its members have sworn to protect the U.S. Constitution and often appear heavily armed at protests and political events. Rhodes is notable for the eye patch he wears, as he once accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun.