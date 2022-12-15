The Van Eerd family says in a statement: ,,Karel, our dad, was a fantastic husband and father to us, a real family man. We will miss him immensely. Not only within the family, but also within our family business.”

Van Eerd was born in 1938 and started in 1957 as an 18-year-old in the wholesale business that his great-uncle had started in 1921. Six years later the first supermarket was opened and in 1979 Karel officially took over the business from his father. The name Jumbo was used from the early eighties.

Karel van Eerd handed over the day-to-day management to his son Frits in 2009, while daughter Colette also sits on the board. From that moment on, Van Eerd senior was chairman of the Supervisory Board.