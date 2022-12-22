Founder Sam Bankman-Fried of the fallen crypto exchange FTX is allowed to leave prison on bail. Provided he pays a bond package worth $250 million, he can await his criminal trial under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto. The U.S. Justice Department said it was the “largest provisional bail ever.”
