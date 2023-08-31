Foundations | The wealthy anti-communist foundation that compiled the blacklists is still operating – this is a four-man operation

The Finnish Society Support Foundation is still operating. It has participated, for example, in the election financing of the parliamentary elections through Pro Markkinatalous ry and in supporting Sauli Niinistö’s presidential election campaign.

Anti-communist In the 1950s and 1960s, the foundation SYT, i.e. Finnish Society Support, tried to prevent left-wing applicants from entering teacher training colleges.

A doctor of political history tells about the project concerning universities Ville Okkonen The article published in the historical periodical, which HS reported on in the August 30 issue in the article.

The protection police, under the guidance of SYT, delivered background checks on applicants to educational institutions. Okkonen assessed the foundation’s goal for HS with the project of a political suspension system.

Read more: A secret foundation tried to prevent leftists from entering teacher training colleges

Of what kind gray eminence described as right-wing SYT is about?

SYT was founded in 1952 to combat the spread of communism in Finland. The foundation was supposed to act as the nerve center of anti-communist activity in Finland.

Funding for the operation came from the top of Finnish business life, and the top management of industrial companies sat on the board of the foundation.

SYT’s original political mission was caught up in the ideological struggles in which Finland was also involved during the Cold War.

However, the foundation still exists, but in a smaller form than when it was most active in the 1950s and 1960s. However, the foundation is wealthy, as the market value of its and the so-called Market Economy Fund’s investments was approximately EUR 5.75 million at the end of last year, the 2022 annual report says.

My own according to its rules, SYT’s purpose is “promoting the development of Finnish society and strengthening the foundations of state independence”. It continues to strive for these goals by financially supporting various projects and organizations.

According to the foundation’s activity reports, SYT has actively financed, for example, the pro-NATO Finnish Atlantic Society and youth summer camps organized by the economic right-wing Libera think tank.

The foundation has also participated in election financing. In 2017, it financed with 20,000 euros Sauli Niinistön the Suomi 2024 association established for the presidential election campaign. Most recently, the foundation supported the 2023 parliamentary elections through Pro Markkinatalous ry.

According to the activity report, the association was founded specifically for the spring 2023 elections. By supporting the association, the foundation wanted to support “the cause and importance of the market economy”.

SYT’s 2021 annual report states that the foundation supported Pro Markkinatalous ry with 40,000 euros, and for 2022 it was decided to give another 40,000 euros to Pro Markkinatalous. In the 2022 annual report, however, it is said that Pro Markkinatalou has been given support of no less than 60,000 euros.

SYT has also financed with 10,000 euros Vesa Varensen a confederation veteran From Ben Zyskowicz written biography in 2021 and the Nouhau Productions production company “for a multimedia content product about Finland’s 1990s fighter acquisitions”.

As of now serves as the chairman of the board of SYT Jarkko Vesikansathe publishing manager of Otava’s non-fiction literature and a doctor of political science who studied SYT’s activities in his dissertation.

Vesikansa tells HS that he joined the foundation’s activities in the mid-2000s. He was elected chairman in 2019, when the long-term chairman of the foundation’s board, deputy judge Risto Piepponendied at the age of 81.

“I was considered a natural choice because I had already thoroughly researched the foundation’s archives for my dissertation and I knew SYT’s operations so much,” says Vesikansa.

In addition to Vesikansa, the foundation’s board includes a historian Jukka Tarkkathe CEO of Mara, the tourism and restaurant trade association Timo Lappi and director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies Markku Jokisipilä.

IGNITION has, in the words of Vesikansa, been operating on a “saving flame” for the past forty years, and the four-man operation has not been particularly active as a political actor.

“Most of the foundation’s activities were already shut down in the 1970s. What we are doing now is maintaining the archive and distributing grants, as well as the civic knowledge course organized annually with Päivölä Folklore College.”

The money distributed by the foundation comes from the Market Economy Fund. Thanks to the investments made in the shares of Finnish companies in the 1980s, “wealth has accumulated quite well” there. Therefore, it has not been necessary to apply for additional financing for a long time.

The history of SYT is associated with hard political games, such as compiling blacklists and spying on communists. According to Vesikansa, they must be seen in their context.

“Times today are very different from the foundation’s first decades. I myself am from a completely different generation than those who were involved in the activity then, and I have not known them,” he says.