Foundations The Kone Foundation encouraged grant applicants to “bold openings,” but now the phrase is abandoned: Such jokes have been produced by a pair of words over the years.

The bold opening became a joke and a scourge, so in the future the wealthy foundation will focus on liberal science and art.

The machine the foundation has been training scholarship applicants for the new term for years. They have informed on various occasions and platforms what “bold opening” means.

Knowledge of courage has been important because, with an approved application from the Kone Foundation, an artist or scientist has been able to guarantee himself a livelihood for a year or two.

Courage was defined as the “vision” of the Foundation in 2012 and the “mission” in 2016. In it, the Foundation defined its mission: “to improve the world by creating the conditions for bold openings in science and art”.

Foundation anonymous grant evaluator opened the definition of courage in 2018. The grant evaluator defined courage as a departure from familiar and consensual thinking. For the machine, it meant “the search for a whole new kind of conceptualization”.

He self-ironically asked in his text:

“Is the Kone Foundation’s bold opening already a joke?”

The evidence is that the question may well be answered in the affirmative.

“Scourge”, Director of the Machine Foundation Ulla Tuomarla describes a bold opening.

“We will give it up,” Tuomarla says.

A new strategy has been drawn up until 2025. The word pair “bold opening” is left out.

Ulla Tuomarla, the new director of the Kone Foundation, is taking the grant financier in a new direction at the foundation’s office at Lauttasaari Manor.­

The foundation has thought a lot about the pros and cons of the word pair. The Machine Foundation website has also frequently written on the subject.

“It also seems that there has been negative feedback.”

Applicants have expressed frustration that the application needs to be modified to look “bold”. There has also been ridicule in the media.

“There has been a certain amount of force,” Tuomarla says.

In the future, applicants will no longer have to justify how an application is a bold opening. And to date, the Foundation has not assumed that all applications should be “bold,” although encouraged.

“Courage as a value remains. Border crossings will continue to be encouraged, as they are not encouraged elsewhere. “

It is up to the applicant to determine whether the cross-border jumping takes place in methodology, aesthetics or themes.

In addition to courage in the new strategy, other values ​​include community spirit and ecosocial Education.

Tuomarla’s “bold opening” has also been a successful brand. The Kone Foundation has succeeded in creating an image of an agile foundation where there is no similar need for consensus as in the Finnish Cultural Foundation. The advantage of the machine foundation is the small size but the large pot.

“There have been nice chips, although the number of applicants has increased,” says Tuomarla.

“Right now, our outlook is quite bright.”

From Tuomarla, it is possible that the amount of grant funding will increase even more. It depends on the general global conditions.

The machine Over the years, the foundation has benefited from, for example, a rise in Kone’s share price. Founded in 1956, the foundation spun off from the elevator company Kone in 2003, but much of the assets consist of the company’s shares. Belonging to the Herlin family Hanna Nurminen is the Chairman of the Board of the Foundation.

Hanna Nurminen and Lauri Paloheimo of the Kone Foundation discussed supporting art at Lauttasaari Manor in 2018. In front, a painting commissioned for Anna Tuori’s place.­

The Kone Foundation was the third most used private foundation in 2018. More money was distributed only by the Finnish Cultural Foundation and the Svenska Kulturfonden.

In 2020, it awarded grants, prizes and donations totaling € 40.5 million.

4.7% of applicants received an affirmative decision. Grants are usually several tens of thousands of euros.

The money went to a bird disco involving the public, a post-fossil ship residency and an interdisciplinary study of different species of love, among others.

The machine the foundation has received a lot of attention in recent years with its grants.

Runner-up of Helsingin Sanomat’s Monthly Supplement Kuukautinen vinoili For machine-funded projects in March.

As a humor, it was enough that the project descriptions of the recipients of the money were picked up as dialogue.

“No wonder. Terrifically has gone to the time, when I am taken immersiivistä, site-specific dance work at all times people lived for linking feelings in the middle of a random life, where the surrender, caring, miss, survival and hope alternate, “one character says the artist pakinassa.

Columnist Jyrki Lehtola wrote in November 2019 In Ilta-Sanomatthat Kone’s grant criteria reflect the cultural change of the new millennium. The demands of bold openings lower his perceptions of art and science. The most important thing about Lehtola is the underlining of the content and the story of how the author wants to do good to others.

“We started building applications that said Tapani’s hockey word‘ minority ’combined with the word‘ climate change ’is so opportunistically bleak that the simple think it is a bold opening,” Lehtola writes.

Cartoon artist Ville Ranta said in his comic blog in October 2020, that wrote to the Kone Foundation his own comic to be a “bold opening”.

“And anyway, I talked shit about the deepest part of my job.”

The machine the foundation’s large grant amounts have sparked a split between beneficiaries and rejectors. In January About politicsAccording to an online publication, a speech of courage makes bridges between science and art.

Culture magazine In a young force it was written in 2019 that bold openings, scholarships awarded by the Kone Foundation, are like a capitalist “cult religion,” where a positive decision is like a “smile of the gods”.

“Underneath the glowing peak remains a large dim mass, whose role in the current system is to support the apex glowing in the sun of science and art with its unpaid work.” Taneli Viitahuhta wrote.

From Ulla Tuomarla and the Kone Foundation, art does not have to produce immediate pleasure.­

In the future courage is reflected in new ways. The Kone Foundation focuses on promoting freedom of science and the arts.

“There are signals that steering and useful thinking are intensifying,” says director Ulla Tuomarla.

Guidance is seen in science.

Tuomarla says that she has seen concretely how the lack of basic funding makes life at the university more difficult.

“There’s great stuff left in the shadows that doesn’t go inside the top project profile.”

Interdisciplinary research is praised in Tuomarla in academic keynote speeches, but it is ultimately difficult for a researcher to find publications for his or her frontier research.

The Kone Foundation is interested in those projects.

The judge moved To lead the Kone Foundation in December from the position of Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Helsinki. He replaces the student on study leave Anna Talasniemi until the summer of 2022.

A French language researcher and university lecturer in French translation, he has also previously served as director of the Department of Modern Languages. In 2008, he received a grant from the Kone Foundation for hate speech research.

With helpful thinking, Tuomarla refers especially to the widespread talk about the beneficial effect of art during a pandemic.

“We don’t want to think that all art is therapeutic.”

Heavy, awkward and troublesome art experiences are also relevant to the Machine Foundation.

A work does not always have to produce immediate pleasure.