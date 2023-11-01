Foundations | Pauliina Seppälä quit her job as Kone foundation’s director of communications during a probationary period – CEO: “Unfortunate king”

Seppälä says on Facebook that the job was the wrong kind for him. The CEO of Kone foundation describes the incident as regrettable.

As an entrepreneur and known as an urban activist Pauliina Seppälä has finished his position as Kone foundation’s director of communications.

Kone’s foundation announced the matter on its website on Tuesday.

“Pauliina Seppälä, who started as Koneen Foundation’s communications director in August 2023, has finished her position on October 27, 2023. The matter has been mutually agreed between the foundation and Seppälä,” the publication reads.

Blacksmith started work on August 1st, so he only had time to work in the position for just under three months. HS reached Seppälä by phone on Wednesday afternoon, and he briefly commented on the end of his employment.

“The issue was agreed upon by consensus and we just didn’t agree.”

A moment later, Seppälä told about the end of his employment on their Facebook pages. In a long publication, he says that he learned a lot about himself during his employment.

“If something sounds too good to be true, it usually is. My employment at Koneen Foundation has ended with a probationary period on Friday 27.10. Instead of my dream job, I ended up in a job that was wrong for me. To one where many of my strengths were weaknesses,” he writes.

“October was hard, I slept badly and worked under pressure. I did everything I could to find a solution, but no common vision emerged.”

At the end of the publication, Seppälä says that his relations with the Kone foundation are good and “the idea of ​​a future collaboration has also been thrown into the air”.

“Whether it comes true or not, I really like the idea.”

The machine CEO of the foundation Ulla Tuomarla tells HS that the foundation and Seppälä “just weren’t a good match”, and not all jobs are simply suitable for everyone.

“This is terribly unfortunate. Of course, you would always hope that everything would turn out well, either way,” says Tuomarla.

According to Tuomarla, the foundation is probably starting the recruitment process again with the same company that also handled Seppälä’s recruitment. The position will open for application “soon”, but the schedule is not yet completely clear.

Blacksmith is an entrepreneur who has conceived and implemented projects that encourage community and the sharing economy through the association Yhteimaaan. In addition, he has worked as a journalist and researcher.

Seppälä has been involved in founding, among other things, the Mesenaatti community financing service and the idea of ​​the Cleaning Day event. He has a master’s degree in political science.

Koneen Säätiö is one of the most significant independent organizations in Finland, which supports various science and art projects with grants.