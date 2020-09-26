Many foundations can no longer fulfill their purposes because of the low interest rates and the consequences of the corona. What are the current ways out for poor non-profit organizations? By Stefan Rullkötter

C hristine Lagarde is professionally not a supporter of good deeds. The zero interest rate policy of the ECB President, which was taken over from her predecessor Mario Draghi, is affecting charitable organizations more and more. Because they have to preserve their foundation assets and are only allowed to spend the income they generate annually, the financial leeway to effectively pursue their charitable purposes has been decreasing since 2011.

Foundations with less than one million euros in capital in particular find it difficult to at least offset the usual price increase with their income, according to the Federal Association of German Foundations (BDS). Accordingly, at the beginning of the year, 62 percent of small foundations estimated that their 2019 return was above the inflation rate. For the big ones it was 84 percent.

But a lot has been worse since Corona. Because in addition to income from the foundation’s assets, donations and charity events are an important source of income, especially for smaller foundations. Due to the failure of numerous charity events, the additional income is now often falling rapidly.

“But no foundation has to be in need because of the pandemic – even if its income should be significantly lower at least in 2020,” says Reinhard Vennekold, managing director of the Munich educational institute and consulting firm Munich Fundsraising School (MFS).

“Dead capital” in foundation deposits

But many foundations would finally have to change their investment guidelines – and instead of traditional government bonds, put good corporate bonds and stocks in their asset portfolios. “In this country around ten billion euros of foundation money is lying around as ‘dead capital’, around three-quarters of all foundations with assets of less than one million euros generate no significant income,” says Vennekold. These would be eaten up by administrative costs.

Since foundations are usually “oriented towards infinity”, the price falls in the spring could even have been good buying opportunities. In addition, they do not have to realize share register losses in the event of a crash. This means that the titles can remain in the foundation’s portfolio for a long time.

A little less than half of the foundations surveyed by the BDS have not yet invested their capital outside the stock exchange markets. They invest after all, investments are mostly made in real estate, according to around 40 percent. Private equity and venture capital play a subordinate role with around ten percent.

If the assets of the planned start-ups of “eternity foundations” are less than one million euros, the supervisory authorities are increasingly recommending a consumer foundation as an alternative. This is only established for a certain period of at least ten years.

The charity industry is also placing great hopes in the reform of foundation law, which will be passed this year and which should create better conditions for the foundation’s work. “The legislature could thus ensure more uniform supervision, clear liability rules for board members and, above all, improved options for amending the statutes and merging foundations,” explains MFS partner Ursula Becker-Peloso. It is also necessary that foundations soon appear more digital and global. Many foundations need a contemporary update for this. “You will have to become more professional in fundraising and communication,” says Becker-Peloso.

Deducting charitable gifts from taxes

If a foundation is recognized as non-profit, it is tax-privileged. It then offers donors the opportunity to contribute their donations to reduce taxes. This means that you can claim the maximum amount of one million euros for donations to the asset base for tax purposes not only when a new foundation is established, but every ten years. Married couples and registered partners can set off two million euros. The amount can be distributed as desired over a period of ten years.

In addition, there is the option of a general donation deduction of up to 20 percent of taxable income. This is often important if additional funds are to flow to the foundation for specific projects. However, anyone who contributes assets to a charitable foundation can no longer dispose of the money. It is therefore not a classic tax-saving model.