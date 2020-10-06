Foundations EUR 10.5 million from the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation to Aalto University to establish a bioinnovation center

Upgrade
EUR 10.5 million from the Jane and Aatos Erko Foundation to Aalto University to establish a bioinnovation center

October 6, 2020
The University of Eastern Finland also received support from the foundation.

Jane and the Aatos Erko Foundation has granted EUR 10.5 million to Aalto University for the establishment of a bioinnovation center. The grant is one of the largest in the foundation’s history.

According to the university, the purpose of the center is to accelerate the transition to a circular and bioeconomy and to create opportunities for sustainable economic growth in Finland.

The university was naturally happy with the substantial support.

“Providing such significant support is a bold and visionary commitment to sustainable development from the Foundation. We appreciate this very much, ”said the rector of Aalto University Ilkka Niemelä according to the bulletin.

Erkko Foundation also supported the University of Eastern Finland’s Parkinson’s disease research with EUR 498,000.

University researcher Šárka Lehtonen The AI ​​Virtanen Institute received a grant for a project to elucidate cellular and molecular mechanisms involved in the development and progression of Parkinson’s disease. Research can help find new therapies and bring diagnostics early, the bulletin says.

In addition, a professor Antti Poso received € 291,000 in funding from the Department of Pharmacy for a project to find a new solution for treating infections caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

.

