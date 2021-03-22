Foundations Alfred Kordelin Foundation awarded major grants: Coming art to the research station, nal documentary and old reader letters

Climate and minority projects were favored in the EUR 1 million grant.

Alfred The Kordelin Foundation has awarded major grants totaling about one million euros. Grants were awarded to five science and culture projects.

Four of the projects focus on climate change or cultural minorities.

“The information and artistic content studied in the best projects have been packaged in such a way that the output can be expected to be interesting,” Erik Båsk says in a press release.

Professor Timo Vesalan The working group led by Hyytiälä was awarded a grant of EUR 250,000 for an art exhibition in the vicinity of the Hyytiälä Forest Station. The project combines the position of contemporary art and scientific research.

An architect, for example, is involved Juhani Pallasmaa, textile artist Gustav of Saxony and the artist group IC-98. You can participate in the exhibition in Juupajoki in the summer of 2023.

The aim of the project is to open up abstract science, such as without carbon dioxide, through art.

“It is necessary to create an experience that a person understands what it means,” the visual artist Terike Haapoja says in a press release.

Tampere university professor Pertti Haapalan and postdoctoral researcher Heikki Kokon The Translocalis research project led by the European Commission received funding of € 279,000. The project compiles readers’ letters sent to local newspapers in the 18th and 19th centuries into a database, which is published in the National Library’s electronic collections.

Documentaries To Kimmo Ohtonen was awarded € 120,000 for a documentary Mountain fox and a non-fiction book about the life of a fox. The works show the consequences of climate change in the Arctic. Nature journalist Ohtonen is known, for example, for his programs dealing with the Saimaa ringed seal.

Roma organization Romano Missio ry received one hundred thousand euros for archiving and publishing its own material. Material on this project is also published in the collections of the National Archives.

Professor Ulla-Maija Forsbergin led by the group received € 150,000 for a project to bring together a pioneer in language research Matthias Alexander Castrénin research materials. Castrén studied many small, endangered languages ​​in the 19th century.

The private Alfred Kordelin Foundation supports culture and science with about five million euros a year. A total of 168 applications were received for the major grant application.