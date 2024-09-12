This Friday, September 13, 2024, the event will take place The first auction of sports objects and experiences in the country. The innovative initiative is carried out by the Juan Pablo Gutierrez Foundation with the purpose of raising funds for scholarships.

The event, which will take place at 7 pm at the El Nogal Club in Bogotá, promises to be an opportunity for sports fans, as there will be a number of sports activities available. exclusive and historically relevant objects, along with engaging experiences with renowned journalists from the national scene.

According to the Foundation, dedicated to supporting postgraduate education for young people with limited resources in Colombia, there will be autographed soccer jerseys from the teams National, Millonarios and the Colombian National Teamamong which will be one signed by Radamel Falcao.

Likewise, they will be exhibited with collection items such as The famous bicycle used in the soap opera ‘Rigo’ on the RCN Channelsigned by the cyclist; lthe red polka dot jersey worn by Lucho Herrera as the mountain champion of the Tour de France in 1985; a kit of golf items signed by Camilo Villegas, an athlete who has won international tournaments, and other sportswear autographed by the country’s Olympic athletes.

“We are excited to present this new initiative, which not only seeks to raise relevant funds for our cause, but also to highlight the transformative role of sport in our society!” said Angela Maria Caceres, president of the Juan Pablo Gutierrez Caceres Foundation, in a statement published by the organization, which has awarded 600 scholarships to young people from various regions of the country since 2007.

The work in support of the community has been carried out in partnership with 17 universities, and thanks to donations from external people, to allow those interested in their postgraduate studies to advance.

As explained on the Foundation’s official website, among the benefits to students, the organization contributes 50% of the tuition fee, while the University will contribute another percentage that varies between 20% and 50%, and according to each agreement, the winner of the scholarship must contribute another percentage (varies between 10%, 25% or 30%)

Cáceres added that, on this occasion, “the funds raised will contribute to expanding the impact of the scholarships and guaranteeing a bright educational future for more young people across the country.”

How to attend the auction?

Those wishing to attend the event must register at the following link: https://forms.gle/PjRXRhTQXDBu8UiR8 and pay the entrance fee which is $100,000 per person.

Please note that the auction will be held this Friday at theThe Buenos Aires lounge at the El Nogal Club in the capital.

If you want to know more information and contact the Foundation, you can call 300 818 1502, write to the email [email protected] or visit the page website www.fundacionjpgc.org.