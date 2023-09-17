ING wants to close the bank account of the Najiba foundation, which is committed to helping the victims of the earthquake in Morocco. It reports that Financial Daily . Najiba works together with comedian Najib Amhali to raise money.

Amhali himself has confidence in the charity, he said in a statement on Sunday evening, after he contacted the people behind the foundation. “They have emphasized that our shared commitment to Morocco is not at risk and that they will maintain full transparency and strict compliance with all legal requirements.”

It F.D reported on Sunday morning that one of the organizations Amhali works with for its fundraising campaign, the Najiba Foundation, is in danger of getting into trouble. ING has announced that it wants to close Najiba's bank account. The foundation is said to not comply with banking regulations that should combat money laundering and terrorist financing, partly due to poor administration and the use of an unreliable accountant.

Najiba’s account would be closed on October 28. Other banks would not want to do business with the foundation. The Najiba Foundation is still trying to challenge ING’s decision. “If ING closes that bank account, it will mean the end for the foundation,” says lawyer Jie Sam Foek: “But it is much worse for the people in Morocco, who now need all the help.”

900,000 euros

Comedian Amhali launched a fundraising campaign for the victims of the earthquake, which killed almost three thousand people. Together with the Najiba Foundation, Winning Wheels Foundation and Winning Wheels Morocco, 900,000 euros had already been raised on Friday evening, Amhali said in the special television broadcast on Friday. Together for Morocco.



‘Aid for Morocco: the result so far. Six trucks with tents, mattresses, beds, flashlights, medical supplies, sleeping bags, generators and pampers. Volunteers have worked hard to achieve this great result. We are very grateful for all the donations and your efforts,” Amhali wrote on Instagram. He hopes that the attention for the Najiba foundation ‘does not distract from the valuable fundraising campaign that we have started together’, he wrote in his statement on Sunday evening. “And the good work that continues to be done on behalf of the earthquake victims.”

This site reported on Saturday that many charities, sports clubs, churches and other non-profit organizations are getting stuck in the bureaucracy of the banks. Treasurers spend months trying to open a bank account and are often rejected for unknown reasons. The banks promise improvement.

Watch all our videos about the earthquakes in Morocco here: