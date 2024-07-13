Dubai Healthcare City witnessed the laying of the foundation stone for the second phase of the “Asan-Emirates Digestive Diseases Hospital”, a project of the Emirati company Scope Investment, to be the first international branch of Asan Hospital, one of the largest hospitals and healthcare centers in South Korea, which will contribute to providing the latest healthcare services and educational opportunities in the field of digestive diseases, in support of the continuous development witnessed by the healthcare sector in Dubai.

The foundation stone was laid in the presence of His Excellency Awadh Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Moon Byung-Jun, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Issam Galadari, CEO of Dubai Healthcare City Authority; Dr. Soo Sang Park, Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeon and Chief Financial Officer of Asan Hospital; Najib Fayyad, CEO of Scope Investment; Dr. Saeed Al Dayah, General Manager of the Healthcare Sector at Scope Investment, and a number of officials from the Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Healthcare City Authority and Scope Investment.

Scheduled for completion by 2026, the hospital will expand the scope of services offered by the Dubai Healthcare City ecosystem and reinforce its role as a leading destination for healthcare and wellness. The opening of Asan-Emirates Digestive Hospital will also enhance the UAE’s capabilities in the areas of digestive health, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplant management and lifestyle-related diseases.

Perfect destination

On this occasion, His Excellency Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi said that the major developments witnessed by the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the distinguished investment climate provided by the Emirate for the growth of this vital sector, and the increasing rates of demand for high-quality health services, are all reasons that have made Dubai an ideal destination and an important headquarters for major international hospitals and medical centers.

His Excellency stressed that the Dubai Health Authority spares no effort in encouraging medical facilities to expand, spread and develop, and diversify services, to meet the needs of the community, and provide a model to be emulated in integrated and comprehensive care, and enhance Dubai’s position on the international health tourism map, pointing out that Asan-Emirates Hospital for Digestive Diseases represents an important addition to the group of leading hospitals in Dubai, whose role and contributions in preserving the health of the community are appreciated by the Authority.

For his part, His Excellency the Consul General of the Republic of Korea said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to Asan Medical Center, a leading medical center in Korea, on establishing this new specialized hospital in the field of care and treatment of digestive diseases in Dubai. The establishment of the center’s first branch outside Korea is the result of cooperation between Scope Investment and Dubai Healthcare City Authority with the aim of providing the best healthcare services to all patients; whether in the UAE, the GCC countries or the world.”

“The establishment of Asan-Emirates Digestive Diseases Hospital is a significant achievement that supports our efforts to develop the second phase of Dubai Healthcare City, and reflects our focus on enabling specialized healthcare by attracting prestigious medical institutions and expertise to continue building an integrated system that keeps pace with the growing needs of our society. This partnership confirms our firm commitment to high-quality specialized healthcare services, through strategic local and international partnerships, in line with Dubai’s efforts to attract more investments in various sectors,” said Issam Galadari.

New Hospital

The new hospital, which spans 21,150 square metres, consists of nine floors with 65 beds, including luxury and VIP rooms, and four operating theatres, to provide comprehensive services in the field of digestive diseases for children and adults. The hospital offers specialties such as organ transplantation, endoscopy, obesity treatments, gastrointestinal oncology, liver transplant management and digestive health screenings. It also includes additional support facilities such as rehabilitation services, outpatient clinics, an intensive care unit and a day care unit. The hospital contributes to the development of healthcare standards in the UAE and provides a distinguished educational centre in the Middle East that provides educational opportunities for local specialists, benefiting from the expertise of the Korean medical team.

“We will provide a full range of digestive services at Asan Hospital – Emirates Digestive Diseases, with a focus on the highest levels of efficiency. We offer minimally invasive and preventive procedures based on a multidisciplinary approach, to achieve the best patient outcomes and provide an outstanding level of digestive health care services. We adhere to the highest safety standards and adopt the latest technologies, to ensure that patients receive the best possible care for their digestive problems,” said Dr. So Sang Park.

“Assan-Emirates Digestive Hospital will be a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to providing comprehensive and advanced care for digestive diseases. This investment, which is encouraged and supported by the Dubai Health Authority and Dubai Healthcare City Authority, underscores our commitment to improving the quality of life in the community through outstanding medical services and innovative healthcare solutions,” said Najib Fayyad.