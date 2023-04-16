Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Ex-US President Donald Trump. (Archive image) © Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Putin’s propaganda television features a new interview by Donald Trump. The ex-US president sees no Russian defeat on the horizon.

Frankfurt – With his comments on Ukraine war makes the former US President donald trump often an absolute darling of Russian propaganda. His criticism of the President’s government Joe Biden and the handling of the war in Ukraine is always well received in the Russian state media.

Trump’s Fox News interview: Russian state TV enthusiastically summarizes statements

Now the ex-president appeared again on the Russian state television Rossiya-1. The program with moderator Yevgeny Popov was about a Fox News interview with Trump last Tuesday (April 11). The YouTube channel Russian Media Monitor published the corresponding excerpt with English subtitles. “Donald suggested that the United States surrender,” Popov summarized Trump’s statements.

According to the ex-president, the US is “tired of fighting Russia” and instead of the promised “quick victory” and the “collapse of the Russian economy”, the US banking system is now falling apart, with the European economy sinking into recession, he said Moderator continued Trump’s statements. “According to Trump, Moscow has already won the economic war,” Popov said, adding, “Republicans realize they need to make a deal and Donald is laying the groundwork.”

After Stolz also mentioned that Trump both the Russian ruler Wladimir Putin as well as the Chinese head of state Xi Jinping as “clever people” and warned of a new world war, moderator Popow then played an excerpt from Trump’s interview on the show.

Trump warns of nuclear danger: ‘It only takes one madman’

With regard to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, Trump said in an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson that “nuclear warming” was not the biggest problem, but rather global warming. Still, nobody talks about it. “It only takes one madman and you’ll have a problem the world has never seen,” warned the ex-president. Unlike global warming, the nuclear threat is “just a matter of seconds.”

While US leaders and media do not understand this as they are not “smart”, Putin is aware of the danger, Trump said. “The Ukraine will be wiped out,” Trump claimed. But even if the country were in a better position in the war against Russia, the Kremlin boss could still win with nuclear weapons, he warned. After all, Moscow has similar capacities to Washington.

Donald Trump: The biggest scandals and missteps View photo gallery

Trump attacks Biden government: “You can’t defeat Russia”

When asked by Carlson why the Biden administration was not concerned about this, Trump accused: “Because they don’t understand life. They don’t understand what needs to be understood.” At the beginning of his term in office, Biden was “very afraid” of nuclear weapons. Now, unlike Putin, he no longer talks about it.

In fact, Trump praised the Russian ruler as “very smart” and underlined it, according to the US magazine Newsweek: “You can’t defeat Russia.” Moscow produces ammunition on a massive scale, while the United States has delivered everything to Ukraine. “What will we do if Putin takes all of Ukraine? Because Biden is so committed to Ukraine. What if it’s a war you can’t win?” asked the ex-president.

had in January Trump claims he can end the war “within 24 hours”.. He repeatedly criticizes his successor Biden’s Ukraine policy and explains how he would do it differently. But right now he’s in big trouble himself. Because of a Charges against him for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels even threatens imprisonment. (bb)