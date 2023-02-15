Higher values ​​will be for compensation and resettlement of families affected by the dam failure in 2015

The Renova Foundation, representative of the mining companies Vale, Samarco and BHP Billinton, informed this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) that it will allocate R$ 8.1 billion in 2023 to repair the damage caused by the rupture of the Fundão dam, in Mariana (MG). Here’s the full of the note (74 KB).

According to the institution, 65% of the amount will be used to pay compensation and resettlement of victims. With this year’s contribution, the total amount spent on socio-environmental and socio-economic actions since November 2015 should be around R$36 billion.

The amount intended for payment of compensation and emergency financial aid is R$ 3.67 billion, about 45% of the total. By 2022, 409,400 people received BRL 13.57 billion in indemnities and emergency financial aid.

The resettlement program has a budget of R$ 1.64 billion. According to data from the institution, 568 families had their homes affected by the collapse. 209 had their cases resolved with the reconstruction of affected homes or compensation.

195 families who opted to move to the Novo Bento district are still waiting for their homes to be handed over.

The project is being developed to accommodate residents of the municipality of Bento Rodrigues, the most devastated by the disaster, and has 107 homes ready. Another 28 houses, 3 businesses and two mixed buildings have already been started.

However, infrastructure works still prevent relocation. The enterprise has paving, public lighting and water and sewage treatment stations, which are under implementation.

Another 77 families chose to live in the new district of Paracatu. By December, 39 houses had been completed. Another 14 residences, a mixed building and a commercial area are under construction.

O Power360 asked the Renova Foundation about the completion date of the works in the districts, but did not receive a response until the publication of the report.

In the published note, the institution says that “TheThe first changes will occur gradually according to the completion of the houses and the intention of the families”.

For actions aimed at the environment, the Renova Foundation allocated resources of R$ 876 million. Of this amount, 355 million will be allocated to water monitoring, conservation of aquatic and terrestrial biodiversity and transfers to consolidate the Rio Doce State Park.