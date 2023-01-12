Found with 22 kilos of hashish in the garden: “It’s used to pay for my honeymoon”

“I have to get married but I have no money”. This is what a 24-year-old from Verona would have said to the carabinieri who arrested him yesterday for drugs. The military had just found 22 kilos of hashish in the garden of his villa in Verano Brianza, in the province of Monza, which had been kept under observation for days.

After breaking in yesterday afternoon, the carabinieri initially found nothing inside the house. Before leaving, however, they noticed a strange suitcase, abandoned near the fence that divides the young man’s garden from that of the neighbor. Inside they found hashish, kept in numerous sealed eggs, for an estimated value of around 80,000 euros.

The young man, already convicted of drug crimes and entrusted to social services on probation, justified himself by claiming that he needed money to pay for the honeymoon, after the wedding scheduled for next September. He was then transferred to Monza prison, while the wedding was postponed.