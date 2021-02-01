The network found unpleasant stereotypes and differences between Russian tourists and foreign tourists during their overseas vacation. The corresponding post was published in the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

First of all, according to the author of the material, even at the stage of arrival at the airport the Russians are “distinguished” by the suitcase, namely its packaging, since many tourists prefer to save on wrapping it and carry it out on their own, which, as a rule, is extremely noticeable.

Also, compatriots are often “betrayed” by their ignorance of foreign languages ​​and an extremely unfriendly facial expression. In addition, it is believed that it is they who consume alcohol in excessive quantities and eat a lot, as if they came from “a hungry land.”

Finally, Russians often stand out for their appearance, choosing outfits that do not always correspond to the place, time and cultural norms of a particular country. In addition, they, unlike tourists from other countries, tend to create queues.

“Our compatriots have been noticed more than once in creating conflict situations. Both among themselves and with service personnel. Also, for some reason, it is customary for us to believe that since you have saved up for an all inclusive voucher, you can only behave like. For all the same “paid”! ” – noted the author of the post and added that he is often ashamed of his compatriots abroad, but at the same time, not everyone, according to him, behaves that way.

On April 3, 2019, it was reported that Russians, Chinese and Americans are considered the “worst” tourists in the world. Moreover, not only foreigners, but also vacationing compatriots consider the Russians ill-mannered – it turned out that they annoy foreigners with the habit of jumping into the pool at a run and burying cigarette butts in the sand on the beach, and the Chinese with the fact that they talk loudly and move slowly.