A commemorative ceramic plate that was in the house, this would be the murder weapon used by Diletta Miatello

The investigators, following the investigations conducted, established that Diletta Miatello took the life of his mother with a commemorative ceramic plate that was inside the family home.

The woman and former traffic warden is accused of her mother’s crime Mary Angela Sarto and the attempted crime of the father George Miatello.

The elderly gentleman is still hospitalized in Padua hospital, where he reached the end of his life. Fortunately, according to the latest medical bulletins released, his conditions are in improvement.

The prosecutor has instructed the coroner to examine the father’s wounds as well, to determine if they could have lead to his death.

Meanwhile, it will be necessary to rebuild the plate, the mother’s murder weapon, through all fragments found at the crime scene.

Diletta Miatello: the accusations and the facts

The sad story happened between the night of Boxing Day and the morning of the following December 27th San Martino di Lupariin the province of Padua.

The reasons that led Diletta Miatello to carry out the atrocious act are still to be clarified. She attacked her mother in the bedroom and, after taking her life, she killed him wrapped in a blanket. Maybe she wanted to get rid of the body.

Then, it was the father’s turn, who was in the living room of the house. It is not yet clear whether she the woman believed to have taken his life too, not understanding that she, on the contrary, was still alive.

In the morning, the maid went to work, as she does every day, but Diletta did not allow her to enter. She sent her home, telling her that her parents they were still resting.

It was the other sister who made the sad discovery. She went to her parents, worried that they didn’t answer her. A scene she will never forget. It would seem that it was Giorgio, with his last strengthto tell her that it was Diletta.