Chinese scientists have identified the ideal diet that can prolong life. It is reported by RIA News citing local media.

Experts studied data from 26 medical studies of dietary habits, which were attended by about 1.9 million people from 29 countries and regions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia. It found that people who ate about five servings of fruits and vegetables daily had the longest life expectancy.

However, scientists warn that not all fruits and vegetables are equally beneficial for the body and contribute to longevity. A meta-analysis showed that consumption of starchy vegetables such as peas, corn, and potatoes did not reduce the respondents’ risk of premature death. The most beneficial were green leafy foods, as well as fruits and vegetables rich in beta-carotene and vitamin C, in particular, citrus fruits, berries and carrots.

Earlier, nutritionist Mark Gilbert revealed nutritional secrets that can prolong life. First of all, the specialist urges to reduce the amount of consumed calories, since moderation in food reduces the risk of cancer and heart disease. The expert also advised eating more berries and drinking green tea.