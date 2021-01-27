The most expensive palace in Russia can be found in Barvikha near Moscow – they ask for 1.65 billion rubles for it. Building of pink marble on a plot of 89 acres, it accommodates nine bedrooms, a gym, a spa area with a pool and sauna, and a winter garden. This is stated in material service CIAN, which compiled a rating based on published ads.

The mansion is located on the banks of the Moskva River and has its own embankment. On the territory there is a separate house for staff, a garage for five cars, a gazebo and a fountain. The house is completely ready for finishing, the basement is almost completely finished.

Palace in Barvikha Photo: cian.ru one/ 3

The second place was taken by a turnkey palace in the Moscow region cottage village Sherwood – such an object estimated at 1.38 billion rubles. The house with an area of ​​2.3 thousand square meters has a fireplace room, a reception room, a dining room, a kitchen, a recreation room, bedrooms, a nursery, a playroom, a gym, a swimming pool and a spa area. There is a lake on a plot of 200 acres, and a hectare of forest is also included in the lot price.

Closes the top three mansion in the style of an Austrian chateau in the cottage village Zelenaya Holoschina – also in the area of ​​Rublevo-Uspenskoe highway. The palace will cost 1.06 billion rubles. A special feature of the project is a kitchen with an elevator, located on the basement floor, where there is also a wine cellar. The safe room is located on the floor above.

The cheapest lot in the ranking, which took 10th place, is located in the Leningrad Region. Smart house with turrets in Sertolovo will cost the future owner 148 million rubles.

