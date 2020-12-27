The most expensive apartment in Moscow, which is sold at Avito Real Estate, costs 2.7 billion rubles. This was reported in the press service of the site, reports TASS…

This lot with an area of ​​900 square meters was found in the Patriarch’s Ponds area. A penthouse with two terraces and an open plan is located on the eighth floor in a house in Granatov Lane.

According to experts, one “square” of such living space will cost three million rubles. This is the average price of one apartment of 50 square meters in the Volga Federal District.

In November 2020, an open-plan apartment was sold in the Federation Tower of the Moscow City business center for 390 million rubles. The object can be called the most expensive “odnushka” implemented in the country.

