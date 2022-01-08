Sinéad O’Connor performs on stage at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada, in February 2020. Andrew Chin (Getty Images)

The 17-year-old son of Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, Shane, has been found dead two days after his disappearance was reported, as confirmed on Saturday by the Irish police, who had made an appeal to locate him. The young man had disappeared this Thursday, after leaving a medical center where he was under surveillance for the risk of suicide, and was last seen in Tallaght, south of Dublin.

A police spokesman confirmed to various local media on Saturday that “following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of ​​Wicklow, the ‘missing person’ call for 17-year-old Shane O’Connor has been withdrawn.”

Sinéad O’Connor, 55, took to Twitter to pay tribute to the teenager, whose father is folk singer Donal Lunny, in a moving message: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the light of my life, he decided to end his earthly anguish today and now he is with God ”.

The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada’Davitt in 2018, also posted a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, one of four the Irish has had. According to the media, O’Connor had threatened Tallaght Hospital with a lawsuit in case “something happened” to his son. The police had renewed the call to locate the young man, with a message in which he described the physical appearance of Shane, the clothes he was wearing and indicated the place where he was last seen and where he indicated that they were concerned about the “well-being ” of the boy.