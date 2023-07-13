For the Kata’s disappearance tick one last picture on a staircase of the former Astor hotel in Florence, today occupied by several homeless people. The little girl disappeared into thin air on June 10 last year. The frame, taken by a surveillance camera, dates back to 3.12 pm that day. It was shown by the program Who has seen it? on the occasion of the last episode aired on the evening of Wednesday 12 July, more than a month after Kata’s disappearance.

There 5 year old Peruvian girl she disappeared into thin air on 10 June at the former Astor hotel in Florence, where the little girl lived with her mother and little brother. The Rai 3 program Who has seen it? showed what may be the last picture of the little one.

A surveillance camera in a very short frame filmed the little girl intent on climbing the stairs of the former hotel which is located in the Tuscan capital and which today is occupied by several people. It’s 15.12 on June 10, then Kata has lost track of him.

Another image released in recent days showed a frame from a surveillance camera that is located on a nearby jewelry store. The camera points to via Boccherini and shows Kata as she leaves the group of her little brother who is talking to another child.

Alone Kata went to the side courtyard door of the former hotel: 10 minutes later she was on the stairs. From that moment it is no longer known that she could have done the 5-year-old girl.

Kata, the last image: Who has seen it? parental appeal

We also contacted Giorgia Meloni, asking her to talk about our daughter and to send her photo abroad as well.

These are the words of Kata’s mother, while the father adds: