Giulia Tramontano’s documents have been found and also the possible murder weapon in the house she shared with her boyfriend

Important news is the one that arrived today, Tuesday 6 June for the case of Julia Tramontano. The agents, thanks to an inspection in the manhole covers of the Comasina subway, which is located in the city of Milan, found the documents and his credit card.

Today was a really important day for this story, which has shaken all of Italy, but above all his family members. They immediately said that Giulia had not gone away on her own free will.

Alessandro Impagnetiello himself in a second interviewwith the lawyer who has chosen to waive the mandate for his defense, to explain later he is the weapon used for the crime and also where he threw the documents.

The man explained that he washed that knife and had it placed in a log above the refrigerator. The agents from the first inspection of the house had not found it, but now from this second check, it seems that they have it found.

In addition, the police also checked the manhole covers from the subway, from the Comasina stop in Milan. Precisely in this place they found the driver’s license and ATM card of the woman. He had implied that she had taken them away, in reporting her missing her.

The investigation into the crime of Giulia Tramontano

The soldiers of the Arma are obviously looking feedback to the declarations of Alessandro Impgnatiello. The Carabinieri carried out checks in the house that the couple shared and also in the garage and in the cellar. They said they found several knives in the house, which will now have to be found.

The agents are still looking for his mobile phone. The boyfriend himself said he threw them all down that manhole on the morning of Sunday 28 May. The lawyer of the woman’s family, John Cacciapuoti on finding the weapon he said:

The weapon has been indicated, it has been found and we will soon know how much the outcome.

It will be alone the autopsy and all further investigations to confirm this episode. Unfortunately Giulia was seven months pregnant and the baby should have been born in just a few weeks Thiago.