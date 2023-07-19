New York Post: The cheapest apartment in New York is on sale for $80,000

In New York, they found the cheapest housing for sale. Its cost is 80 thousand dollars (7.2 million rubles), reports new york post.

We are talking about the studio, which is located in Neighbourhood Jamaica in the borough of Queens. Inside the spacious accommodation there is wooden flooring, a fully equipped kitchen and a living room adjacent to the bedroom. The apartment is located in a building built in 1963, residents have access to an elevator, laundry and garage.

The owner agrees to sell the object, provided that the buyer has an annual income of $40,000 for the last three years, and a net worth of $25,000. The low price of the apartment is due to the area. According to Samuel Miller president of consulting firm Jonathan Miller, local studios are always relatively cheap, but they rarely come up for sale.

Earlier, Metrium experts named the cost of the cheapest apartment in a new building in Moscow. The most affordable was an apartment of 12 square meters in the Veshnyaki area. The cost of housing amounted to 2.9 million rubles.