Found the body of Yana Malayko, the 23-year-old Ukrainian who disappeared almost two weeks ago

The body of Yana Malayko, the Ukrainian girl who disappeared on 20 January in the province of Mantua, was found in a field shortly after Lonato, hidden among the brambles.

After days of searching, the body was found just before 4pm, inside a lot near a power station. The carabinieri found him during a joke together with some volunteers.

According to the investigators, the 23-year-old was killed by her ex-boyfriend Dumitru Stratan, who has been in Mantua prison since the day after the disappearance. The hypothesis is premeditated voluntary homicide and concealment of the body, but so far the 34-year-old Moldovan has always refused to answer the investigators, without offering any indications on Yana’s whereabouts. A surveillance camera caught him dragging a sack down the stairs the night Yana disappeared. The girl had left him in December due to constant quarrels.