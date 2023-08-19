She was found lifeless Valentina Cancela, the 17-year-old who disappeared in Uruguay. Her story had spread all over the world. Her ex-boyfriend put an end to her life.

The little boy has it buried in a sand dune at a beach in Punta Del Este. Just the 17-year-old, after the confession, brought the police officers to the scene. To frame him, i video from surveillance cameras from the area, who filmed them on arrival together at the beach. Valentina Cancela’s family claims the maximum penalty, they only ask that the 17-year-old get the justice she deserves. A sentence foreseen for a maximum of 5 years for a minor, which can become 10 in the case of feminicide.

Valentina’s friends told of that love story that began as one of the most beautiful. But which has deteriorated over time, so much so that the 17-year-old told them she ended up in a “toxic love“. Last February they broke off all relations, it was a decision made by the girl herself. But that ex boyfriend had started to stalk herso much so that the family had accompanied Valentina to the police for file a complaint for physical and verbal violence. It is unclear, however, whether there were any measures in place against the 17-year-old.

The only sure thing is that he met Valentina that day. She the girl went to the beach with him, probably not imagining that decision would be his condemnation.

The autopsy revealed who the 17-year-old is died of suffocation. Soon after, her ex-boyfriend buried her on the beach and left the place alone, as evidenced by security cameras. Framed by the footage, he collapsed and confessed to the crime before the investigators. He is now in a social institution for teenagers, where he will remain until pronunciation of the sentence.