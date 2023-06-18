The body of Yahya Hkimi, the 18-year-old who disappeared since last Friday in the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena, has been found. The young man’s lifeless body was found by the firefighters about 500 meters downstream from the point where he had dived while he was in the company of a friend. Before disappearing, Hkimi dived three times in an attempt to make a video in which he pretended to be held by the current.

Just the friend who was with him to shoot the video had told the rescuers what had happened: “We were making a video where he had to pretend to be carried away by the current – the boy had said – He dived three times, the last one not it has risen more”.