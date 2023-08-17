After long hours of searching, divers from the fire brigade found the body of the 11-year-old girl who drowned in Lake Como

After long hours of searching, the body of the 11 year old girl drowned in Lake Como, was recovered yesterday, August 16th. The minor was on the beach of Mandello del Lario together with her family. She dived into the water of her and all trace of her was lost.

Credit: Firefighters – Facebook

It is not yet clear what and how it happened. From an initial reconstruction, it emerged that the 11-year-old girl was in the water together with her two sisters and a friend of theirs, precisely in the area of ​​the mouth of the Meria torrent.

The events took place in a short time, all four minors found each other in difficulty and the 11-year-old girl, unfortunately, he could not swim well. The current swept it away, making all traces of it disappear.

The 11-year-old girl recovered from the bottom of the lake

The bathers intervened and saved the sisters and the girlfriend and then they have sounded the alarm. In a short time, divers from the fire brigade arrived and mobilized to try and recover the missing minor. Hours and hours of research, until the morning of the following day, August 16th. Rescuers have found the child’s body about 8m to the left of where it was last seen. The water was clearer and there were fewer people, which helped facilitate the recovery of the little one.

Rescue teams, a helicopter and divers from Milan, Turin and Genoa. Everyone worked hard to find her. Unfortunately the sad epilogue came after hours, the eleven year old was recovered from the bottom of the lake. He was of Senegalese origins and lived in Bulciago, in the province of Lecco. He was on Lake Como to spend August 15th with his family. Fortunately, some swimmers present intervened promptly and saved the other three minors.