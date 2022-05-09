Flyer with the search file for Yolanda Martínez, missing since March 31. DANIEL BECERRIL (REUTERS)

The Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office reported this Monday the discovery of the body of a woman with characteristics similar to those of the disappeared Yolanda Martínez, 26 years old. The authorities have not yet confirmed the identity of the young woman and have not provided the details of the autopsy that clarify the cause of her death. Martínez disappeared on March 31 at 11:30 in the morning, when she was leaving to submit a job application in San Nicolás de los Garza, about 30 kilometers from her house. Her father, Gerardo, has pressed in recent weeks to find the girl’s whereabouts after the death of 18-year-old Debanhi Escobar unleashed a crisis of murdered and disappeared women in the state.

The body was located this Sunday in the municipality of Juárez, about 30 kilometers from the area where Martínez disappeared more than a month ago and near where he lived with his father. Also in the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey, the state capital. The body was found lying in a bush area and a neighbor alerted the authorities, according to local press reports.

Martínez disappeared shortly after another young woman, María Fernanda Contreras, 27, did so (on March 28) who triggered state outrage over the femicides and disappearances of women in Nuevo León. And a week before the trail of Debanhi Escobar was lost, whose case escalated into national debate and revealed deep cracks in the state justice system.

Yolanda’s father, who has tirelessly tried to put his daughter’s case on the media board in recent weeks, touring the city every day, handing out flyers and asking for help from both the authorities and the media so that the disappearance of his daughter will not be forgotten, he was hospitalized this weekend. In a publication on her daughter’s social networks, which she mainly uses to push the search for Martínez, she spread an image in which he was admitted to a hospital for hypertension.

The young woman had been living for a couple of months again with her father, her brother, her uncle and her grandmother in Juárez – the peripheral municipality of the capital, where the body was found – while she organized herself to find a new job. Yolanda had had to leave her last job because her hours prevented her from taking care of her three-year-old daughter, Fernanda de Ella, who had started kindergarten. On March 28, she went to the Constituents neighborhood of Querétaro, in San Nicolás, where her maternal grandmother lives, to be closer to the girl, who those days was with her father, with whom she shares custody. . Gerardo was in contact with the young woman throughout the week.

On the 31st at 1:00 p.m., Yolanda’s cell phone was already turned off. “Perhaps she downloaded her cell phone,” her father thought after her call, as he stated in an interview with this newspaper. She dialed again a few hours later: still no signal. “That’s when I started to worry. I sent him a WhatsApp: ‘Where are you? Yawl? Hey’. She did not answer me. Tomorrow maybe he’ll talk to me, I thought. The next day, still without news, the concern exploded and he located aunts, cousins, friends of the young woman: “Is Yola at your house?” Nobody answered.

Her father filed the complaint on April 4, shortly before the anger of feminist groups broke out over the crisis of violence against women in the State. The authorities assured him that they would help him find her daughter. But they did not do it until Yolanda’s case, like that of so many others, became a scandal for the Prosecutor’s Office. “I thought that my complaint did not take effect or that they forgot, so I called again and they told me to stay at home, to go to work, that I had already filed the complaint, to wait. And I waited, but a whole week passed and neither the group came, nor did my daughter return, ”she told this newspaper.

The Prosecutor’s Office, cornered by public and media pressure that has placed the entity as the symbol of terror in a country —in Mexico 11 women are murdered a day with hardly any justice, less than 90% of cases are resolved— reports weekly on the new tracks of the Debanhi case, although still insufficient to clarify her death —she appeared 13 days later sunken in a motel cistern that had been checked four times—, as well as the discovery of another young woman.

The cases of disappeared and murdered women in the State have caused the dismissal of two prosecutors, the Anti-Kidnapping and the Search for Disappeared Persons, as well as the discredit of an institution that works these days at forced marches. There are still 1,798 more to be found. Of these, 57 have disappeared so far this year.

