An 85-year-old man has died after being crushed by one of the piles of garbage that he had accumulated in his house in Cartagena (Murcia). The body was found by the emergency services on Monday, after the neighbors notified the City Council that the man, who had Diogenes syndrome, had been seen for several days. Several teams from the National Police and firefighters came to the place, who found the victim’s body buried under a pile of garbage, on the landing of the building, next to the entrance door of the house.

The events occurred on Escarabajal street, in the La Concepción neighborhood of Cartagena, one of the most humble areas of the city. The smell emanating from the house was very strong and invaded the entire street. But the stench had increased in recent days, coinciding with the neighbor’s absence. At 12:09 on Monday, the neighbors alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Center. The police and firefighters who showed up at the house took almost two hours to enter due to the large amount of accumulated garbage. They tried, in vain, to pick the lock, but the door could not be opened and had to be cut to gain access to the house. “It was gruesome what was in there. There were even rats”, commented the police sources who participated in the operation.

The body was found on the landing of the house. According to police sources, the victim died of suffocation after being crushed by the accumulated objects, which possibly trapped him when he collapsed when he opened the door, according to police sources. They estimate that he had been dead for a week. The agents were only able to gain access to remove the body, but they were unable to enter the interior of the house due to the abundance of garbage. All this, in a house that has about 60 square meters.

The case of this neighbor who accumulated garbage had become a public health problem for the neighborhood, according to the police sources consulted. In addition to the deterioration of the house, there were rats and a great deal of dirt, part of it a product of putrefaction. No direct descendants were known to the victim. The Police have only been able to locate a brother and a nephew, who claimed that he had not spoken to the deceased for a long time. Finally, it was his brother who agreed to clean the house and clear it of the piles of rubbish.

The Police have found no signs of violence or the participation of other people in the fatal outcome, so the event is being investigated as a case of natural death.

Diogenes syndrome in the elderly

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Diogenes syndrome is a mental disorder that consists of compulsively accumulating objects, waste and rubbish in the homes of those who suffer from it. It also entails personal and hygienic neglect, and voluntary social isolation, so much so that the victim may suffer severe cases of malnutrition and dehydration.

This disorder occurs most often in people over the age of 65 who live alone. It is estimated that in Spain, 1.7 out of every 1,000 admissions for Diogenes syndrome are citizens who belong to this social group. Lack of contact with other people, loneliness and inattention are some of the main causes that can lead to developing this type of disorder.