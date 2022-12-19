The final section of the ascent to the peak of La Concha, next to Marbella. Nacho Sanchez

The body of a 45-year-old man was found this Monday in the vicinity of the La Concha peak, in the Sierra Blanca area, a summit highly appreciated by hikers in Marbella (Málaga). The man had started the ascent this Saturday, and hours later, he was alerted to his disappearance. He then started a large device led by the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Team (EREIM) of the Civil Guard, which culminated in finding his lifeless body. The National Police has taken over the investigation, although sources in the case indicate that everything indicates that he suffered an accident.

More information

On Saturday afternoon, a call to the 112 Andalusia Emergency Service alerted to the disappearance of a man who had gone up the mountain with the aim of reaching the peak of La Concha, at an altitude of 1,215 metres. His relatives also recounted that the last contact they had had was at noon that day. A large Civil Guard device, which included members of the National Police, the Marbella firefighters and the local Civil Protection group, moved to the surroundings of Istán, from where the path to the summit had begun. He did it on a path of five kilometers and “very high” difficulty, according to the municipality’s website.

The search was carried out by land and air thanks to the support of a helicopter. The participants located the vehicle of the disappeared person and, later, they traveled the paths that allow the ascent through the different faces of the mountain. The search, however, ended without success.

Finally, this Monday a team of specialists found the man in a “very steep” area of ​​the mountain, according to police sources. The first hypotheses suggest that the man had an accident and fell into a ravine area, where he died. The place belongs to the municipality of Marbella, hence the National Police have taken over the investigation.