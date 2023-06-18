The body of Yahya Hkimi, the 18-year-old who disappeared since Wednesday in the Secchia river in Marzaglia di Modena, has been found. The young man’s lifeless body was found by firefighters during searches, in a bend in the river, about five hundred meters downstream from the place where he had disappeared.

As he dived, the young man was filmed by a friend who was with him. Following the magistrate’s clearance, he was recovered and placed at the disposal of forensic medicine.

At the point where the boy dived, bathing is prohibited. According to his friend’s story, the 18-year-old would have asked to be filmed to simulate being carried away by the current but after the third jump he did not resurface. Searches have been intense and the course of the river has also been diverted.