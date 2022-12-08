Search personnel for missing immigrants in Murcia, in a file image. DIMA (Europe Press)

Maritime Rescue personnel have found this Thursday in Cala Dorada, within the Calblanque regional park (Murcia Region), the bodies of three immigrants who arrived on the coast in a small boat that would have sunk off Cabo de Palos, and of which they have Six people have been rescued alive, reports the Government Delegation. A search device has been activated to locate other immigrants who could have traveled on the boat, although it is unknown how many they may be.

More information

The events occurred this morning, when a hiker who was walking in the area gave the notice. Shortly after, members of the Maritime Rescue and Safety Society (Sasemar) and the Civil Guard arrived at the scene, as well as Red Cross volunteers, who are also working in the operation.

The six survivors are in the Cartagena Temporary Assistance Center for Foreigners and the search device for a boat has been established between Cabo de Palos and Cabo Negrete.

Between dawn and morning three other boats have arrived on the Murcian coast in the areas of La Azohía, Santa Lucía (Cartagena) and Cabo Tiñoso. Its occupants, together with those of the shipwrecked boat in Cala Dorada, add up to 35.

The three corpses have been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine of Cartagena for autopsy, after the judicial police team of the Civil Guard took charge of the bodies.