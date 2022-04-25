File image of the Rock of Ifach. EUROPA PRESS (Europa Press)

The divers of the Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of the Civil Guard found last night the body of one of the two young people who on Sunday afternoon were swept out to sea by the current after having jumped into the water from a height of about two meters, at the heliport of Peñón de Ifach, in Calp (Alicante). Maritime Rescue and Armed Institute personnel have found the body of the second young man who disappeared this morning, around 11 am, according to sources from 112.

According to the story that the witnesses offered to the emergency services, one of the young people, about 18 years old, was the first to jump, around 4:00 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, in a popular bathing area of ​​the rock. After verifying that the waves prevented him from returning to land, several people also threw themselves into the sea with the aim of helping him. Two of them were also trapped by the sea currents: a 24-year-old bather, who has turned out to be the second deceased, and a volunteer with a life jacket, who remained adrift for a time, at the mercy of the waves, but who finally was able to return to land.

After receiving the alert, the 112 emergency services notified Salvamento Marítimo that a person in distress was about 50 meters from the coast of the Peñón de Ifach. A rescue helicopter from Salvamento Marítimo traveled to the scene, alternating the search with another aerial vehicle from the Alicante Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium. The Tabarca rescue boat, from the Red Cross, and a patrol boat from the Civil Guard, which carried the GEAS team on board, also participated. Finally, several Calp Local Police patrols tried to find the two disappeared from the ground.

The two helicopters flew over the area until nightfall and the operation was carried out by the Civil Guard patrol boat. At around 10:20 p.m., the divers found the body of one of the bathers, according to sources from 112. Specialized psychologists went to Calp to attend to the young man’s relatives, who were following the evolution of the search from the Calpine coast. The relatives of the deceased have received attention from the Red Cross and a team of psychologists specialized in this type of case.