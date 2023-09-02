Image of a National Police vehicle. NATIONAL POLICE

The lifeless bodies of a 54-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son were found early this Friday afternoon in a hotel in the city of Valencia, on Avenida de Les Corts.

Agents of the Homicide Group of the National Police are investigating the causes of death of both people, whose bodies have been found in a hotel room located on Avenida de Les Corts Valencianes.

The Police keep all the hypotheses open and it will be the autopsy that determines the causes of both deaths, according to the same sources. One of the hypotheses that he investigates is the possibility that the mother has killed her son and then committed suicide.

As the newspapers have advanced Levante-EMV and Las Provincias, The woman and her son, with mental disabilities, arrived last Wednesday at the hotel of a well-known chain.

Both were of Colombian origin and had not been seen since their arrival. The staff of the establishment went to the room where they were staying this Friday after being alerted that something serious could have happened, always according to the version of the newspaper.

The Emergency Information and Coordination Center (CICU) of the Generalitat has received the notice at 3:40 p.m. and a SAMU unit has traveled to the place, which has only been able to certify the death of both, they have informed EFE from the Ministry of Health.