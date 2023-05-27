An agent of the Civil Guard, in a file photograph. Europe Press

The Local Police of Las Gabias (Granada, 22,312 inhabitants) and members of the fire brigade found a pregnant woman dead on Saturday morning, whose age has not yet been revealed, and her three-year-old son, in a house in the Granada town. At 9.10, the Balearic Islands 112 Emergency Service has transferred a call to that same service in Andalusia from the owner of the property and partner of the deceased, reporting an apparent robbery in an urbanization on the outskirts of the town. When the agents and firefighters have managed to enter the home, they have found the two people dead and smoke, apparently from the failed attempt to set a mattress on fire. The investigation focuses on determining if it is a case of gender violence or a homicide.

María Merinda Sádaba, mayoress of Las Gabias, explained that the police officers went to the place to attend to a robbery, but when they arrived, the door was closed, there were no signs of violence, or any other sign that indicated that something was happening there. . They contacted the Balearic Islands again and the couple told them to insist because something was happening, since she did not return their calls. “It has to be inside, it has to be inside, open the door,” the husband insisted. Through the windows they verified, says Sádaba, that there was a large pool of blood. Given the impossibility of the local police officers to break down the door, it was the firefighters who did it.

Inside there was “a lot of white, cold smoke, as if it had all started a while ago”, narrates the mayoress, “apparently they set a mattress on fire, but it has not burned, although it has released that smoke”. Upon entering they found the two victims. Sádaba has recounted that “it is not known if it is gender violence yet, the investigation continues and they have not confirmed us in one sense or another yet. Robbery it seems that neither because there was nothing forced. Who has entered [lo ha hecho] by their own means, with their key, or they have opened the door for them”.

Hours after the event, the identity of the victims is unknown, little known in the town, since they lived on the outskirts, in the Los Chopos urbanization, in a house with a tile at the entrance that indicates their name, the bougainvillea. The couple, an airplane pilot, was in the Balearic Islands for work reasons. Now, it will be the autopsy and the Civil Guard, which is investigating the case, that determine the causes of death.