Found rat poison at the home of Impagnatiello: “Planned the crime”

Alessandro Impagnatiello had been planning to kill Giulia Tramontano for days: this is what the investigators continue to claim, who may now have found a decisive clue to demonstrate the premeditation of the crime.

In fact, the carabinieri found a box of rat poison in the killer’s home: according to the analyzes on Impagnetiello’s cell phone, the barman, already two weeks before the crime, had searched the Internet for the effects that rat poison has on human beings.

Premeditation had been excluded by the investigating judge Angela Laura Minerva, who had validated the arrest of the murderer, who, however, was not yet in possession of this element.

Impagnetiello, therefore, would have initially decided to kill Giulia Tramontano by administering poison to her, but the discovery of her parallel life and the conversation that the girl had had with the barman’s other girlfriend may have changed things.

In the meantime, the investigators are continuing their investigations to understand if Impagnatiello did it all by himself or if he was helped by someone in hiding the body of Giulia Tramontano.