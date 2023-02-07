Home page politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin apparently expected to take Kyiv within two days. US experts also see ongoing problems.

Moscow – The start of the Ukraine war almost a year ago and many of the Kremlin’s decisions since then were apparently determined by misjudgments. This is what the military experts at the US think tank “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) report in their daily Ukraine situation report on Monday. Like the ISW experts, captured Russian documents would show that Russian President Vladimir Putin underestimated the Ukrainian defenders and overestimated his own troops when ordering the attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine war: Did Putin’s miscalculations lead to the start of the invasion?

As a reminder, almost a year ago, on February 24, 2022, Russian forces invaded Ukraine from the east and north. In addition to the areas in eastern Ukraine that had been occupied by pro-Russian separatists for a long time, the troops also advanced from Russia and Belarus in the north towards Kyiv. Within the first few days, the attackers made significant progress. However, the resistance around the capital was so great that the commanders had to order a retreat. Russian forces withdrew completely from the north and regrouped in eastern Ukraine. This was followed by an offensive focused on the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Just days after the start of the war, reports were circulating that the Kremlin had expected to capture the Ukrainian capital within days. However, almost a year after the first advance, Russian successes in the Kyiv region are still missing. Has the Russian President made a catastrophic misjudgment?

Military report revealed: Russian troops planned to take Kyiv in two days

Yes, say at least ISW experts. “Putin probably made the mistaken assumption that Russian forces could force Kyiv to surrender without significant military casualties and viewed the Russian invasion as a limited and acceptable risk,” the ISW’s daily situation report said on Monday. The institute now also refers to captured Russian military plans.

These would reveal that Putin probably made the wrong assumption “that Russian forces would capture Kyiv within days,” writes the ISW. “Russian intelligence services reportedly expected Ukraine’s military to collapse, and Kremlin propagandists pre-emptively released a canned article praising Russia’s ‘victory’ on February 26, 2022.” Russian invasion are to be announced.

Putin apparently made another misjudgment with serious consequences when it came to the West’s reaction. As the Financial Times As reported back in December, the Russian president ignored warnings from the Russian central bank about Western sanctions in the event of an invasion. The Kremlin chief probably did not expect such a reaction from the EU and NATO.

Military Experts: Necessary decisions are not forthcoming – is Putin afraid of the population?

According to the ISW, Putin made misjudgments as the war progressed, which led to restrained action. “The failure of Russian forces in the battle for Kyiv – and thus the Kremlin’s war plan – forced Putin to make complex decisions while the Kremlin waged an increasingly costly and protracted conventional war,” the US experts write.

However, the Russian President failed to enforce consistent decisions. Despite the lack of success in Ukraine, Putin decided against general mobilization in Russia. Instead, he recruited 300,000 soldiers as part of a so-called partial mobilization. In addition, the Russian President continues to refer to the war in Ukraine as merely a “military special operation”. A declaration of martial law would, however, offer the Kremlin further possibilities for warfare. “Putin was probably afraid of upsetting Russian society,” the ISW experts say. (fd)