Still no news of Annalisa and Cora, but other details emerge on the case. There missing mother with her daughter in a last message sent a month and a half before disappearing into thin air he said of be upset. As she had written to the parish priest of her village, she feared that her daughter would be taken away too, to be entrusted to her father like the other two children of the couple.

I am shocked, extremely pained.

These are the words of Annalisa Lucifero a month and a half before disappearing into thin air with her daughter. The 39-year-old woman had written a message to the parish priest of Olgiate Molgorain the province of Lecco, in Lombardy, then adding these sentences:

It went in the worst way. Don’t call me because I don’t want to talk about it.

The newspaper “The day” explains that the woman, who disappeared into thin air with her 9-year-old daughter in mid-March, had written a message to Don Giancarlo Cereda on February 7 around 12 noon. The mother learned that the ex-husband had asked for custody of his daughter Cora.

Annalisa was afraid that the judges would they would take off even the little girl as they had already done with the couple’s other two children, aged 12 and 14. According to the agents, the woman took her daughter and she ran away for fear of losing her daughter and being able to see her only once every two weeks.

Missing mother with her daughter, the last message sent before losing track

Since mid-March, nothing more is known about mother and daughter. Her mobile phone is unattainable. According to the agents investigating the case, she could be abroad: it seems that the woman studied Spanish before disappearing.

Annalisa would also have sold a lot of furniture to scrape together money necessary for the escape and closed the households and paid the rent, then cutting his hair. The agents also follow the trail of two bodies of a man and woman found in Slovenia.