The photos on social media just before the tragedy. A breathtaking location, a holiday moment immortalized forever and then death in the middle of the sea. The woman’s end still remains a mystery, so we will have to wait for the results of in-depth tests and analyses. L’influencers reached by help, who arrived when there was nothing left to do for her, she is grieving numerous followers and friends.

What happened to the well-known influencer then? Let’s reconstruct the story. The woman tragically died while on holiday aboard a yacht in Malta. Farah El Kadhi, a 36-year-old Tunisian, architect and founder of the fashion brand Bazarbyfaf, mysteriously died on the boat.

Found unconscious on the boat, she was rushed to Mater Dei hospital in the port city of Msida, located on the eastern side of the island. The suspicion was that it had been a heart attackeven if we are talking about a young woman.

Unfortunately, despite the doctors’ efforts, it was not possible to revive her. Only theautopsy will clarify the causes of death. Shortly before the tragic event, Farah had shared some photos from the yacht moored in a marina. A fellow influencer, also Tunisian, Soulayma Hneynia, resident in Malta and participant in the first edition of Love Island Maltawas among the first to raise the alarm after Farah didn’t answer her phone.

Soulayma, after the sad news, described Farah with great sweetness. He writes of her: “Truly wonderful person, known for her kindness, generosity and warmth. Her positive spirit touched all who had the privilege of knowing her.” Farah, who worked as an architect for the company Key Concept, was one of the influencers most followed in Tunisia. She used her platform to promote her fashion brand Bazarbyfaf, in doing so she reached 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Numerous i condolence messages expressed on his Instagram page. The great affection even just from the influencer’s virtual friends is impressive. A follower writes: “It’s true, I only know you through Instagram, but the pain has been profound since your passing!”. Many, shocked, will never forget the young woman.