Turning point in the case of the British aristocrat Constance Martinlinked to the British royal family. The abandoned baby fromheiress it was sadly found lifeless. After days of searching, his little body was found, but there was nothing they could do for him. Prosecutors continue to investigate a case that has shaken the whole of the United Kingdom.

The body of the baby abandoned by the 35-year-old English aristocrat was found, unfortunately lifeless. The woman had disappeared into thin air in London in January. Then together with your partner Mark Gordona convict already sentenced to 20 years in the US, was handcuffed in Brighton.

Scotland Yard detectives continued to search for that child, along with colleagues from Sussex Police in Lewes, southern England. Until the sad epilogue: the agents found the little lifeless.

The police, who are investigating the case, have asked the Magistrate to extend the detention in custody of Constance Marten and the comrade Mark Gordon. The couple is accused of gross negligence and manslaughter, for the death of the little baby.

Chief Inspectors Lewis Basford, of London’s Met Police (Scotland Yard), and James Collins of Sussex Police, did not provide further details on the discovery of the newborn and did not answer questions from journalists.

Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon in handcuffs, lifeless newborn found

It is my sad duty to announce that police officers searching a wooded area near where they arrested Constance Marten and Mark Gordon have found the remains of a baby.

Video source from Channel 4 News YouTube

This is the police release, which announced an autopsy on the body of the baby, born in early January of the couple and perhaps died of cold and starvation during the flight of his parents throughout England.