Pier Attilio Trivulzio found dead: the king of the Monza racetrack had been missing for some time, friends were no longer able to contact him

The journalist Pier Attilio Trivulzio was found lifeless inside an apartment in Novara. He was long dead, his body was already mummified.

News that upset all his friends in Monza, they had been writing appeals on the web for about seven months, having no more news from him. But it wasn’t the first time, Pier Attilio Trivulzio often did lose track of him for long periods. However, the inhabitants of Novara, where he had lived for some time, did not realize his absence.

The reporter was known by the nickname “king of the Monza racetrack“. She wrote about engines, but not only. During her career she has collaborated with important newspapers such as ANSA, Espresso and La Notte. He has also written important investigative reports on the ‘Ndrangheta for the weekly the Hexagon.

Friends called him pat. Now 83 years old, Pier Attilio Trivulzio was retired and lived in solitude.

Sadly, there is little news of his death. It would seem, according to the first rumors that emerged, that he was found lifeless in his house located in the Sant’Agabio district in Novara. Probably deceased for natural causeswithout anyone realizing it. His body was now mummified. It is thought that it had been extinguished since at least 7 months.

Pier Attilio Trivulzio had chosen to live in solitude

He had chosen to live alone and that’s how he left, alone.

It was some Lombard friends who were no longer able to hear him or hear from him, ad alarm the fire brigade. The latter went to his house for an inspection and made the very sad discovery.

In Novara where he had moved, he had no friends and no relatives. In recent times he had financial problems and often went to eat at the table of the Capuchin friars of the Convent of San Nazzaro alla Costa.