A new news story has colored the pages of our country's history black. A man, most likely a security guard, was found lifeless with a belt around his neck inside Sant'Angelo castel. What happened?

Sant'Angelo castel

Here are the first statements from the Carabinieri on this ugly matter.

Lifeless man found in Castel Sant'Angelo: what do we know?

The city of Rome it turned black a few hours ago, when inside the beautiful Sant'Angelo castel a man was found dead. From information circulating on the web, the man in question worked at the museum located near the castle, the place where he worked as security officer.

Rescue

The Carabinieri immediately went to the scene and found the presence of a belt around the man's neck, an element that certainly contributed to killing him. Forensics experts then intervened to try to find some findings and obtain some more information on what happened.

No physical signs were found on the person's body that would suggest an attack. No one would have attacked him, which is why the police began to assume the man's desire to commit the extreme act.

Man takes his own life with a belt: is it suicide?

Police in Castel Sant'Angelo

According to the Carabinieri the victim of this ugly tragedy she could have taken her own life, resorting to a doctor suicide. Unfortunately there was no way to help the man as he had already been dead for some time when help arrived.

We don't know any information about him as his personal data have not yet been disclosed. We are trying to understand why victim opted for a similar gesture and what problems pushed him to do all this.

Police

After the discovery, the museum was closed to the public in order to facilitate investigations and provide for recovery of the body. Perhaps in the next few hours some more details will be released on this story which to date does not seem to have a solution.