She fell from the sixth floor, into the stairwell of her apartment building. Two hypotheses for the death of 38-year-old Alessia Fiorella

The sad story took place in Rome, precisely in a building located in the Monteverde district. Alessia Fiorella was found lifeless, just 38 years old, in the entrance hall of the apartment building. She lived on the ground floor, but fell from the sixth floor, into the stairwell.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened to the woman. For now, they are two hypotheses taken into consideration. Alessia Fiorella could be accidentally droppedalthough it will be necessary to understand what he was doing on the sixth floor, or he may have decided to put an end to his life forever. If so, for what reason?

The woman’s friends, who rushed to the scene after the sad news, said they did not believe in the possibility of an extreme gesture. While several residents in the building testified that they had seen her get on and off up the stairs several times.

The investigators decided to order the autopsy. Thanks to the examination, the coroner will be able to establish the certain cause of death and help the investigators reconstruct the last hours of the 38-year-old’s life. Also under investigation are her smartphone, a pair of shoes and an agenda.

Who was Alessia Fiorella

Alessia Fiorella was a 38-year-old woman who lived in a building in Rome. She loved fitness and nightlife. She worked in a club like picture girl. To testify to her life, also many photos that she published on social networks and which now remain only one sad reminder for all who knew and loved her.

The neighbor’s story

It was just one of the neighbors who noticed what had happened. He said that around 12:15, he heard a loud thud and then he saw the now lifeless body of Alessia Fiorella lying in the entrance hall of the building.

The woman lived in that apartment for alone with two cats. Friends still can’t understand what happened and don’t believe in the hypothesis of the extreme gesture.