Mourning in Pove, struck by illness while she was alone in the house, Elena Cisonni died suddenly at the age of 34

A serious and sudden loss has hit the community of Pove, in the province of Vicenza. Unfortunately Elena Cisonni young fashion expert, was found dead in her home by her parents. It is thought that a sudden illness left her no way out.

In these hours there are so many people who are trying to show nearness to his family, affected by the untimely and heartbreaking loss.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place in the late afternoon of Wednesday February 15th. Precisely in the family home which is located in the municipality of Povein the province of Vicenza.

Elena actually lived in Milan. She was a graduate of the University of the Sacred Heart and during these years she also started her career of model. He has paraded in Italy and abroad for many important brands. In 2007 she had also participated in the program “Italian’s Next Top Model” and had reached the fifth episode.

In recent days she had returned home to her parents, to be with them and to take a break moment of pause. So far her mother and father have not noticed anything strange about her.

However, in the late afternoon of Wednesday February 15th, the parents went out to make some commissions and they left her alone for about two hours. But it’s only when they returned that they became heartbreaking and shocking discovery.

The sudden death of Elena Cisonni

The mother and father returned home to find their daughter lifeless along the hallway. From here the timely alarm to the doctors started, but when they arrived on the spot they were unable to do anything but ascertain his death.

The news shocked the entire community. The hypothesis more plausible is that the young woman lost her life due to an illness, which left her no way out. Now, however, it will only be the additional ones investigations to shed light.

Elena’s dad is well known in the municipality since he was mayor. Now there are so many people who are trying to show sympathy to his family, affected by the sudden and heartbreaking loss.