He wouldn’t get out of bed, so his mother went to his room to check. Antonio Rizzo passed away at the age of 23

Anthony Rizzo, a 23-year-old footballer, was found dead in his bed by his mother. The sad story happened in the municipality of Supersano, in the province of Lecce.

Seeing that he didn’t get up, the woman went to her room to check and it was then that she made the unpleasant discovery. Antonio Rizzo did not respond to stimuli. The 118 health workers rushed into the house and have tried in vain to revive him. Unfortunately for the young footballer it was already too late.

Shortly after, the Carabinieri agents also reached the place. It is not yet clear what happened to the 23-year-old, his lifeless body was taken to themorgue of the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce and it was autopsy ordered. The examination will be necessary to understand the real cause of death.

Farewell posts for Antonio Rizzo

The news of the sudden disappearance of Antonio Rizzo has plunged the entire community into despair. Numerous i posts posted on social media in the last few hours by those who knew him and who wanted to send their condolences to the family and say goodbye to the young man for the last time.

Even the soccer team ASD Ruffano made a sad post on Facebook:

The Ruffano Calcio family clings to the pain that affected the family of our former footballer, as well as a friend and grenade fan, for his untimely death. Antonio Rizzo your different spirit and enthusiasm will continue to support us and brighten our days. Have a good trip…

The 23-year-old played for various football teams and worked as a labourer in a company in Casarano. He was an active and sporty boy.

Me too’Ugento Calcio greeted him like this: