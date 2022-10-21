Drama in Bolzano Vicentino, Sara Venturini died at 30: her partner found her lifeless in the bathroom

A sudden illness this appears to be the cause of death of Sara Venturini, a woman of only 30 years, whom her partner found lifeless in the bathroom of the house. The doctors who intervened, after trying to revive her for a long time, could not help but ascertain her death.

The whole community, just like his family, at the moment are upset and in fact they ask to clarify what happened. Until the sad episode, the girl never had severe health problems.

According to information released by the local newspaper The Journal of Vicenzathe events took place on the day of Wednesday 19 October. Precisely in the house she shared with her boyfriend a Bolzano Vicentino, in the province of Vicenza.

The lonely woman in the house, she had a sudden illness, certainly while he was in the bathroom. Once the companion returned, he found the body now lifeless on the floor.

As a result, he timely launched the alarm to the health workers, who arrived on site in a few minutes. They tried for a long time to revive her, hoping that her heart might start beating again.

However, shortly after they arrived at the couple’s home, they had no choice but to surrender. They could not help but see his sad and heartbreaking death.

Investigations for the sudden death of Sara Venturini

The family shocked by the heartbreaking news, just can’t give themselves peace. It seems that the girl up to that moment was not suffering from any kind of pathology and she seemed feel good. They don’t understand how that illness could have caused his death.

Precisely for this reason the same Prosecutor of Vicenza has decided to dispose the autopsy on the body. The aim is precisely to understand the exact cause of his death. On the body they did not even find no sign of violence.

On social media, in the meantime, there are so many people who have chosen to to remember the woman. A cousin of her on her Facebook profile to greet her one last time wrote: “Sara, my cousin, watches over us with our dear angels to protect the people you love. RIP “