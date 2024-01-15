He wasn't answering to anyone, so the firefighters opened the door of his home: Francesco Spadoni found dead at just 21 years old

A 21-year-old student was found lifeless in his home located in the center of Turin. Francesco Spadoni he lived alone and was originally from Mirano, a municipality in the province of Venice.

He had moved to Turin to study, he was a student at the polytechnic, enrolled in the Design & Communication faculty. He had spent the Christmas holidays in his hometown and then returned to Turin, however restart your daily routine.

The heartbreaking discovery, after the lack of answers, made by the friends

Some of his friends made the dramatic discovery. They hadn't been able to contact him by phone for a while, so worried they decided to go to his house and ring the doorbell. However, Francesco Spadoni did not answer the bell. Even more worried, friends have alarmed the firefighters, who in turn proceeded to open the door. That's when the heartbreaking discovery came. The 21-year-old was home alone, now lifeless.

The causes of death are currently unknown, an autopsy will probably be ordered. The results of the exam could be fundamental in shedding light on what happened to the young man.

A poem by Francesco Spadoni on the epigraph

Francesco loved poetry, it was one of his greatest passions. The family made their choice one of his compositions for the epigraph:

Lying in the void of what fills me, I listen serenely to the echo of your song, world.

I flew to the sky

Friends and family remember him as a boy sweet and always discreet. Her passing leaves an unfillable void in their hearts. The final farewell to the 21-year-old will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday 16 January, at 3.15pm, in the church of San Michele Arcangelo in Mirano.