He killed his wife and then remained, in shock, kneeling next to the lifeless body: the discovery of the authorities in the house

The tragedy comes from California but has already traveled around the world. A Google engineer was found kneeling next to the lifeless body of wife.

Local authorities revealed that the man has been found cyanotic and with a swollen handkneeling next to his wife's lifeless body. Liren Chen, 27 years old, was arrested and accused of the woman's crime, which took place in their home in Santa Clara. The two lived in an upscale neighborhood, not far from Google headquarters for which they both worked.

They hadn't shown up at work, so a friend of theirs had tried to look for them, to no avail. Worried he had decided to alarm the authorities. It happened last January 16th.

The agents' discovery of his wife's crime

The officers reached the house and once the door was opened, they made the dramatic discovery. The husband was kneeling next to his wife's body, confused and in shock. The woman was lifeless, with obvious signs on her head, caused by a blunt body.

The software engineer's hand was swollen and he had the woman's blood on his clothes, legs, arms and hands. He also had scratches on his arm, made by the woman who had tried to defend herself.

Some rumors claim that the crime is linked to some layoffs of the Google company. However, no confirmation has yet been received from the police. The motive, for now, is still there shrouded in mystery.

At the moment the man is hospitalized, guarded by the agents. The news spread around the world. A Google spokesperson commented on the crime with a public note, expressing sympathy and condolences to the family of wife and husband: